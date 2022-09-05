AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 285.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

