AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in IAC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IAC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $158.81.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.79.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

