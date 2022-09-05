AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LPX opened at $53.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
