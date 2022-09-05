AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $246,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 305.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 130,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 421,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $37.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

