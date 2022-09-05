AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 268,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $291.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

