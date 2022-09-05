AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 180,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

