AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $78,756,000.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,909 shares of company stock worth $3,593,012. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

