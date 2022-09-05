AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

