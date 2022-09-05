AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $32,042,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

