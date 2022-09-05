AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 254.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 177,319 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CTRE stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

