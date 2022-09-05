AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $136.88 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

