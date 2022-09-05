AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,008,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 567.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

