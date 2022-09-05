AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $844,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

