AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $866,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.