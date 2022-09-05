AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lyft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

