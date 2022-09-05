AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 326.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $194.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

