AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $631.16 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.