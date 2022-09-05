AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $811,000 in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of FBC opened at $38.44 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

