AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 156,208 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

