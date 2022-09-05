AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,371 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Covetrus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Covetrus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Covetrus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,403 shares of company stock worth $1,037,392. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Covetrus Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

