AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,218 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on M. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

