AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 264,700 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 694.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vroom worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

