AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,681 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 228.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $28.89 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

