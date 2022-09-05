AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,714 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 417.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

TG Therapeutics Profile

Shares of TGTX opened at $6.80 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $987.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

