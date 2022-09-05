AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

