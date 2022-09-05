AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 326.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.8 %

TXRH opened at $87.47 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

