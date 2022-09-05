AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $80.71 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.