AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

