AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

