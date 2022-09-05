AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

