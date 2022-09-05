AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,308 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth $110,775,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 468.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $13,037,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PVH by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $54.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

