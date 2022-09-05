AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 160,343 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160,343 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.