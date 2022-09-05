AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,447 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

