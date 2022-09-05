AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Cowen cut their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

