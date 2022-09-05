AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 35,603 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,603 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

