AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 160.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $157.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

