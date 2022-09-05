AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,747 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake Increases Dividend

WLK stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.