AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Down 0.2 %

RH stock opened at $252.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $733.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.18.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,560. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

