AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,276 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.