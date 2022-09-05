AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,120 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

ABMD opened at $261.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

