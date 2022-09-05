AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

