AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,232 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 585,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 150,452 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 449.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $16.16 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

