Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 24.5% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ambev by 3.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Ambev by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 346,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.