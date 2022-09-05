Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 24.5% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ambev by 3.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Ambev by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 346,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ABEV opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
