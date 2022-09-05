Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Ameresco worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

