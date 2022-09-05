American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,185,000 after buying an additional 168,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $345,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,920,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,468,000 after purchasing an additional 279,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

