American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,562,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 142,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

