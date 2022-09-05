American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,902 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,195,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,696,000 after buying an additional 143,188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,393,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,307,000 after buying an additional 244,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,711,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,126,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $92.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

