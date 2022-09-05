Analysts Set Expectations for CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CTI BioPharma in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

CTIC opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock worth $45,567,572. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

