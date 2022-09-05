Analysts Set Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) PT at $340.00

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNTIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hunting Stock Up 41.9 %

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

