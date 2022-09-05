Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target at $184.50

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.46.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

